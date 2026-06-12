Why Alexander Isak concerns Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as £125m striker is told price tag will count for nothing if he fails to deliver in second season

Quizzed on whether we will see Isak burst back into life next season, Liverpool icon Fowler - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with BetMGM - said: “I'll be honest with you, I'm a little bit worried about this actually, because he hasn't been fit this year.

“He obviously turned up to Liverpool and he wasn't fit for whatever reason, we don't know, and we can make our own assumptions. He obviously got back into the team, looked a little bit better, then obviously broke his leg and then he was out, and then towards the end of the season, played a few games, he obviously wasn't fit. And that's right, because he just broke his leg and he was getting back into the fold of the squad.

“Then the [Sweden] squad's been picked for the World Cup and he's in it. It worries me a little bit from a Liverpool point of view, because I know he'll go and play in the World Cup. Now, whether he plays full games, I don't know, but you're not going to get the fitness that you probably had if you go into the pre-season and get the fitness behind it. And then when he comes back from the World Cup, he's going to have a short turnaround again, so I don't think he's going to be as fit as what we'd like as a Liverpool fan.

“I hope I'm proved wrong, of course I am, but it worries me slightly that he's going to come into next season and probably not get that main pre-season behind him, which is probably what he's needed.”