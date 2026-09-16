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'Running on empty!' – Alex Neil issues honest fitness update on depleted Millwall ahead of West Ham clash
Neil satisfied with hard-earned point at Middlesbrough
Millwall manager Alex Neil expressed immense satisfaction after his side earned a 2-2 draw away at Middlesbrough in midweek. The Lions established a surprise two-goal half-time lead through strikes from Tairyk Arconte and Lyndon Dykes before the hosts rallied to equalise in the second half.
The result made Millwall the first team to take points off Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium this season.
It provided a much-needed boost after losing four of their previous five matches across all competitions.
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Manager praises squad fighting through injury crisis
Speaking post-match, Neil hailed his players for battling through a severe injury crisis that has left 11 first-team regulars sidelined. He admitted that demanding travel schedules and back-to-back midweek fixtures have pushed his squad to their physical limits.
Despite the late equaliser, the Scottish manager refused to fault his team's commitment.
"I can’t fault the effort," Neil stated. "We’ve done four back-to-back Tuesdays now in a row. We’ve got West Ham at the weekend, and we’ve got a lot of lads running on empty just now. I’m really pleased with the effort that they’ve put in."
Depleted Lions prepare for first derby since 2012
The hard-fought draw comes right before Saturday's highly anticipated showdown against West Ham United at The Den. The landmark fixture represents the first competitive meeting between the fierce London rivals since February 2012, when West Ham secured a 2-1 victory.
Sitting just four points off the top of the EFL Championship table, Millwall aim to disrupt the league leaders despite their lingering fatigue.
West Ham enter the contest aiming for an immediate Premier League return following their relegation.
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Millwall aim to overcome fatigue for home clash
With a quick turnaround before Saturday's kickoff, Neil must rely on team spirit to navigate the high-stakes encounter. The manager stressed that making his team hard to beat remains his primary objective.
The Lions hope to channel the atmosphere at The Den to secure a vital victory over their arch-rivals.
Millwall continue their preparations intent on giving their home supporters a memorable derby performance.
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