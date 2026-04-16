'The future is coming towards you' - USMNT's Alex Freeman on making the move to Villarreal and growing up fast in Spain

Alex Freeman was in Cancun for Orlando City's preseason when the call came. More accurately, there were multiple calls that came in. He missed a few of them while he was training. When he finally got the message, he knew what they meant: life was changing again.

The change was quick: recalibrate, back to Orlando to pack, and off to Spain. Then came the medical, contract signing, and content. It was a blur. In the end, Freeman was a Villarreal player, and it happened quicker than even he could have anticipated.

This was always the plan, of course, but the plan was never for it to come together so soon. That's just the way things have worked for Freeman, though, particularly over this past year. The second the outside world thinks they know where Freeman stands, he's generally whisked elsewhere. From MLS Next Pro to La Liga in about a year and a half? Who could have seen that coming?

"If you really trust yourself, you can go from being someone not a lot of people know to someone that people watch every day," Freeman tells GOAL. "It's been a year since I really got onto the scene, and now, one year later, I'm in Spain. It's hard to comprehend that aspect of it.

"You always have time to think as a pro footballer. You have training in the morning or in the afternoon and a decent amount of free time. You have time to think, but not really time to comprehend. It's hard to take it fully in. Every day, I'm grateful to be in this position, but it's also like, 'Wow, I made it here.' You can't comprehend where you are really, even when you do take that step."

There are more steps to be taken, of course. With the World Cup closing in, Freeman is expected to be a part of the U.S. men's national team's squad this summer. That tournament will come almost exactly one year after his international debut. Since that day in East Hartford, Freeman has never stopped moving. His life hasn't allowed him to.

Before the World Cup, though, there's a new life to adjust to, one thousands of miles away from home. He's a player in La Liga now, but he's working hard to be a La Liga player, one who Villarreal can rely on after paying up to $7 million to acquire his services from Orlando City. It was a big swing from the Spanish club, and it was one taken on a player who still has a lot to learn to play at that level.

Few in American soccer have a brighter future than Freeman, though. Villarreal are betting on that future. So, too, is the USMNT. And all of this talk about Freeman's future does get him thinking because, if he's learned anything so far, it's that his path could change in an instant.

"People always say don't think about the future," he says, "But that's hard when the future is coming towards you. You can't always go by what's expected. You never know when your life can change."