Wake up call! Bastoni tells Inter team-mates to drop ego and face cold reality

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni represented the squad alongside head coach Cristian Chivu ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro. The Nerazzurri seek to recover from a wild 4-3 Matchday 2 defeat against Club Brugge.

Despite holding an undefeated historical record against the Ukrainian champions, Bastoni warned that securing three points is essential to remain in contention for the top eight.

"Tomorrow we're forced to get a result, or it becomes impossible to get into the top eight," Bastoni stated.