Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez: England's own Sergio Aguero who could lead Lyon's revolution with his obsession for goals

The 17-year-old is turning heads at home and abroad with a series of clinical displays, and could be about to explode in the men's game

England's Under-17 European Championship charge this summer ended rather prematurely with a disappointing group-stage exit, but that was not through the fault of star striker Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez. The Lyon forward was the only attacker who showed up during the Young Lions' first two games of the competition, and ended the tournament with an impressive return of four goals from three games.

Despite the team's struggles on the whole, there remains hope that this England age-group will be more successful further down the line, boasting the likes of Arsenal playmaker Max Dowman, Leeds striker Harry Gray and Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha. However, Rodriguez is the one who was able to leave this tournament with his head held high.

There's no guarantee that Rodriguez will continue representing England, though, as he could change his mind to play for Venezuela or Portugal at a moment's notice. After all, he's already decided to leave his family home in Hampshire for France in the hope of igniting his career.

So who is Rodriguez, and why did he live up to the hype where others failed to this summer? GOAL has the lowdown...