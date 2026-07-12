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Alejandro Garnacho misses Chelsea pre-season training as £40m flop pushes for summer transfer
AWOL at Cobham
New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso officially began his reign at Cobham on Thursday, but one notable face was missing from the training pitches. Garnacho has been permitted to stay away from the first-team squad as he attempts to manufacture an exit from the club.
The 22-year-old, who arrived amidst heavy expectations, is now surplus to requirements as the Blues look to overhaul their attacking options.
The decision to skip the start of the summer program comes as Chelsea prepare to depart for their pre-season tour of Australia on July 25. Per The Athletic, Garnacho is prioritising a fresh start where he can be guaranteed regular first-team football, something that eluded him during a frustrating debut campaign in the capital.
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Flop status confirmed
Garnacho’s time at Chelsea has been nothing short of a disappointment since his £40 million switch from Old Trafford. Despite a seven-year contract designed to secure his long-term future, the winger failed to convince.
He managed just 14 starts in the Premier League last season, often finding himself relegated to a secondary role behind other expensive recruits.
Statistically, his impact was minimal for a player of his pedigree. While he managed eight goals across all competitions, his league form was particularly concerning, with only one goal recorded in 24 appearances.
Permanent exit only
The Athletic states that Chelsea only entertain permanent offers as they look to recoup the majority of their initial investment. They have set a valuation of €50m (£42.5m) for the winger, which would represent a slight profit.
Interest is not lacking, with several clubs across the Premier League and Europe monitoring the situation. Furthermore, the Saudi Pro League remains a viable escape route, with Chelsea optimistic that a deal can be finalised within the next fortnight. Interestingly, Manchester United are keeping a close watch on proceedings as they are due 10% of any sale fee as part of the agreement that took Garnacho to London.
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Alonso's reshuffle
The expected departure of Garnacho is part of a wider strategic shift under Alonso. Chelsea have already been busy in the market, sanctioning the sale of Tyrique George to Everton for a fee rising to £24m and offloading Jesse Derry on loan to Sporting CP.
The most notable deal in Chelsea's transfer window so far was the sale of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid for €55 million. These outgoings are set to help fund a significant reinvestment in the squad, with the club determined to improve on last season's 10th-place finish.
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