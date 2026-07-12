Alejandro Garnacho misses Chelsea pre-season training as £40m flop pushes for summer transfer

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso officially began his reign at Cobham on Thursday, but one notable face was missing from the training pitches. Garnacho has been permitted to stay away from the first-team squad as he attempts to manufacture an exit from the club.

The 22-year-old, who arrived amidst heavy expectations, is now surplus to requirements as the Blues look to overhaul their attacking options.

The decision to skip the start of the summer program comes as Chelsea prepare to depart for their pre-season tour of Australia on July 25. Per The Athletic, Garnacho is prioritising a fresh start where he can be guaranteed regular first-team football, something that eluded him during a frustrating debut campaign in the capital.



