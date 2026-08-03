Alejandro Garnacho aims brutal swipe at Chelsea after making Aston Villa debut on pre-season tour

Garnacho’s move to the Villa Park is a season-long loan deal, but it contains a significant £43 million conditional obligation-to-buy clause based on appearance milestones. In his first interview since joining the club, the winger was candid about why he felt the need to leave Chelsea.

"I think it's also important to play European competitions," he said. "I was looking for a club to get confidence and try to be the player that I was like years ago from my first years ago at Manchester United.

"Joining to play in the Champions League also is important to be part of this and Champions League is the best. We're going to play it this season. I'm really happy and hopefully we can do something important."

The influence of Emery was also a deciding factor in the Argentine choosing Villa over other potential suitors this summer. Garnacho revealed that the Spanish tactician played a major role in convincing him to make the switch to Villa Park, explaining that Emery "gave me that confidence, that confidence to be here."