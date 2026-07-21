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Alejandro Garnacho offered way out of £40m Chelsea nightmare! Details of Aston Villa’s transfer bid for ex-Man Utd winger revealed
Villa move for Argentine winger
Aston Villa are in advanced talks to secure the signing of Garnacho, offering the 21-year-old a much-needed escape from his current struggles at Chelsea. The Birmingham-based club have moved swiftly to negotiate a deal that would see the winger arrive at Villa Park initially on loan, though the agreement is expected to include a potential obligation to buy. BBC Reports suggest that Aston Villa sent official bid to Chelsea for Garnacho
The Blues made the winger available for sale at a valuation of approximately £43 million ($58m) last month, just a year after his arrival in London. Despite the significant investment, Chelsea are now open to a structured exit that facilitates his departure.
This strategic move coincides with Chelsea agreeing a record-breaking £117 million ($157m) fee to sign Morgan Rogers from Villa, illustrating the complex transfer web currently connecting the two Premier League sides.
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Stamford Bridge struggles continue
Life in west London has not gone according to plan for Garnacho since his £40 million ($54m) switch from Manchester United last September.
During his single season at Stamford Bridge, he managed to register eight goals and four assists across 43 appearances in all competitions, but his league output was far less impressive.
The situation at Chelsea has been further complicated by a bloated squad and the arrival of fresh talent in wide areas. With the signings of Rogers and Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda, the hierarchy at the Bridge have identified the need to trim the roster.
Fallout from Manchester United exit
Garnacho’s move to Chelsea originally came after a spectacular falling out at Old Trafford with manager Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese coach was famously blunt regarding the youngster's future in Manchester, leading to a public dressing down in front of the entire squad. During a heated meeting at the club's training ground, Amorim told Alejandro Garnacho to "pray" that he can find a new club, signalling an immediate end
The breakdown in relations was largely attributed to Garnacho's reaction to his playing time during the Europa League final defeat against Tottenham. The winger was vocal in his displeasure at being named as a substitute, later describing the season as "sh*t" on social media. This friction eventually made his position untenable, forcing United to sanction a sale.
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Emery looks to the future
Should the deal be finalised, Garnacho would become the fourth major arrival of a busy summer window for Unai Emery’s side. He would join a list of new recruits that includes Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, and Modou Kaba Cisse, as Villa look to reinvest the massive sums generated by player sales.
The interest from the Midlands marks a significant opportunity for the player to rebuild his reputation away from the spotlight of Chelsea’s transition.
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