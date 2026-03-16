Alan Shearer's spat with Anthony Gordon continues as legendary ex-Newcastle striker doubles down on illness claim that enraged England winger

Shearer was not the only one to question Gordon’s professionalism, with former Manchester United duo Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney also weighing in on the situation. Keane echoed the sentiment on The Overlap, stating: "How can you be ill but come on for half an hour?" Rooney, too, was dismissive of the illness claims, saying: "If you're ill, you're ill. You shouldn't be there. He walked past us before the game and wouldn't shake our hands. He said he didn't want us to catch anything, but then he's going into the dressing room with his team-mates."

This allegation of failing to acknowledge the media team properly was vehemently denied by the former Everton man, who detailed his isolation in a makeshift space to avoid spreading the illness.

"I think it was Rooney that said I walked past and didn't shake their hands, but then went in the changing room," Gordon added. "I got changed by myself in a changing room the size of this. It was just me and a sink. So it was complete nonsense, and I think they need to do better at what they are doing."