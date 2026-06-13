Alan Shearer reveals Ian Wright & Micah Richards' efforts to make peace with Roy Keane as rivalry between Newcastle & Man Utd legends rumbles on

Shearer and Keane were two of the most combustible characters of the Premier League's golden era, and the Newcastle United legend has confirmed that their rivalry remains very much active. Speaking at a Q&A session alongside Dion Dublin in New York, the former England captain was asked about his history with the fiery former Manchester United skipper.

Shearer was blunt about where the pair stand, explaining that their mutual distaste was a product of their competitive nature. He told the audience: "Keane and I have never had the best relationship. I don’t know him. But what I would say is two of my best pals in football, Micah Richards and Ian Wright, both tell me he’s a great guy. I just went head-to-head with him on a pitch. He didn’t like me; I didn’t like him. But I don’t mind that. You’re not meant to like your opponents. You’re meant to go up against each other."