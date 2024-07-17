Gareth Southgate England 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Alan Shearer reveals his 'outstanding' pick to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss - but admits deal would be a 'big blow' for manager's current Premier League club

EnglandEddie HoweTransfersNewcastlePremier LeagueGareth Southgate

Alan Shearer believes that Eddie Howe would be an "outstanding" pick to replace Gareth Southgate, but it would be a 'big blow' for Newcastle United.

  • Southgate stepped down as England boss
  • FA searching for a new manager
  • Shearer put his weight behind Howe
