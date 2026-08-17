Alan Pardew claims Arsenal look 'head and shoulders' above Premier League rivals after Community Shield triumph

The emphatic win was also illuminated by an assured debut from Bruno Guimaraes, who immediately justified his £75m transfer fee in the heart of midfield. Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager Pardew was effusive in his praise during an appearance on talkSPORT: "It's an outstanding signing. What you've got is a player who knows the Premier League, is top, top end of the Premier League in terms of a creative midfield player and he can dig in when needed."

Beyond the new arrivals, Pardew highlighted that dressing-room stability and tactical continuity give the Gunners a distinct edge over rivals undergoing managerial transitions. He added: "There was one word being used, continuity… all the other clubs haven't got that, they've got new managers, so that is going to be a really big plus for Arteta this year.

"I wouldn't say he's got a free run at it as it's always difficult to win the Premier League, especially back-to-back, and Arsenal are going to try and do that. It's going to be a tough season but at the moment you have to say wow, they look head and shoulders [above the rest] at the moment."