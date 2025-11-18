Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to attend White House alongside Saudi Arabian delegation in first U.S. appearance since 2014

Ronaldo has recently interacted with the President as well. In July, Trump received a signed jersey from the Portuguese forward with the inscription, “To President Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace.” Ronaldo said at the time that he hoped to speak with Trump about global issues, explaining:

“He is one of the guys who can help to change the world. One of the most important guys is the U.S. President. If we can help each other to make this happen… He is one of the guys I wish to meet to sit and have a nice talk. If it is here, or in the U.S., wherever he wants, I know he was here in Saudi Arabia with our boss, MBS (Mohammed bin Salman). I wish one day to meet him."