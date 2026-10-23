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Al Nassr v Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Al Nassr player ratings vs Al-Faisaly: Cristiano Ronaldo and Angelo Gabriel ensure victory in Majmaah

Player ratings
C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr secured a vital 3-1 away victory against Al-Faisaly, underlined by a clinical display from their high-profile attacking unit. Goals from Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Cristiano Ronaldo, and substitute Angelo Gabriel proved too much for the hosts despite a mid-game scare.

Al Nassr demonstrated their tactical superiority at the Majmaah Sports City, navigating a potentially tricky fixture with a professional 3-1 victory. The visitors wasted no time asserting their dominance, as Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the scoring in the fourth minute following a precise setup by Sadio Mane.

While Al Nassr controlled the rhythm for the remainder of the first half, they were wary of Al-Faisaly’s transitions, leading to a disciplined but somewhat cautious 1-0 lead at the interval.

The second half saw Al Nassr increase the intensity, with Ronaldo doubling the advantage just four minutes after the restart thanks to a Joao Felix assist. A lapse in concentration allowed Theo Bongonda to pull one back for Al-Faisaly in the 66th minute, briefly threatening the visitors' control.

However, the introduction of fresh legs paid dividends as Gabriel struck in the 79th minute to restore the two-goal cushion, ensuring Al Nassr walked away with all three points and maintained their pressure at the top of the table.

GOAL rates Al Nassr's players from Majmaah Sports City...

  • Al Nassr v Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Bento - 6/10:

    The Brazilian shot-stopper had a relatively quiet afternoon, facing only two shots on target. He was largely a bystander for the opening hour but could do little to prevent Bongonda's well-placed strike in the 66th minute. His distribution was reliable, helping Al Nassr build play from the back against Al-Faisaly's moderate press.

    Nawaf Boushal - 6/10:

    Occupying the right side of the defensive unit, Al-Boushail was industrious but occasionally caught out of position when Al-Faisaly looked to counter. He offered decent support in wide areas, though his final ball lacked the precision seen from his more advanced teammates.

    Abdulelah Al-Amri - 7/10:

    Al-Amri put in a solid shift, particularly in the air where he dominated the Al-Faisaly forwards. He was aggressive in the tackle and showed good chemistry with Martinez to maintain a high defensive line for the majority of the match.

    Inigo Martinez - 7/10:

    The veteran Spaniard provided the defensive leadership required in these away fixtures. Martinez was excellent in his positioning, snuffing out several long-ball attempts from the hosts. He maintained a high pass completion rate, serving as the primary progressor of the ball from the defensive third.

    Awad Aman - 5/10:

    A difficult outing for the youngster. He picked up an early yellow card in the 14th minute, which appeared to inhibit his natural aggression. His tactical discipline wavered, leading to his withdrawal at half-time as the manager sought more stability on the flank.

  • FBL-KSA-NASSR-NEOMAFP

    Midfield

    Abdullah Al-Khaibari - 7/10:

    The defensive heartbeat of the midfield, Al-Khaibari screened the back four effectively until his substitution in the 81st minute. He won several crucial second balls and allowed the creative players ahead of him to flourish without defensive anxiety.

    Samu Costa - 6/10:

    A somewhat erratic performance from the midfielder. While he covered significant ground, a 24th-minute yellow card left him walking a tightrope. He struggled to maintain the same technical level as Felix and was eventually replaced in the 67th minute as Al Nassr looked to regain control.

    Joao Felix - 8/10:

    Felix operated with his usual spatial intelligence, constantly drifting between the lines to create overloads. His vision was perfectly encapsulated in the 49th minute when he provided the assist for Ronaldo's goal. He was a constant thorn in Al-Faisaly's side.

  • Al Nassr v Neom SC - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Abdullah Al-Hamdan - 8/10:

    Al-Hamdan set the tone for the match with a clinical finish in the 4th minute. His movement off the ball was excellent, often drawing defenders away to create space for Ronaldo. He remained a threat throughout his 81 minutes on the pitch before being replaced after a highly productive shift.

    Sadio Mane - 7/10:

    Mane’s influence was felt early on as he provided the assist for the opening goal. His pace and directness forced Al-Faisaly into a low block, though he will be disappointed not to have found the net himself. He was eventually taken off in the 86th minute to preserve his energy for future fixtures.

    Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10:

    The captain delivered when it mattered, scoring the crucial second goal in the 49th minute. Ronaldo’s elite movement was on full display, and he remained the focal point of every Al Nassr attack. His presence alone forced the Al-Faisaly backline to drop deeper than they would have liked.

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  • Al Nassr v Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Ayman Yahya - 6/10:

    Came on at half-time for Aman and provided a more balanced presence on the wing. He worked hard defensively and kept his play simple to ensure the lead was protected.

    Angelo Gabriel - 8/10:

    A game-changing substitution. Coming on in the 67th minute, he injected pace and directness. His goal in the 79th minute killed the game and showcased his ability to clinical finish in high-pressure moments.

    Sami Al-Najei - 6/10:

    Introduced in the 81st minute to shore up the midfield, he helped see out the final stages of the game with minimal fuss.

    Saad Hussain Haqawi - N/A:

    A late introduction in the 81st minute to provide defensive cover.

    Salem Al-Najdi - N/A:

    Came on in the 86th minute to wind down the clock.

    Ange Postecoglou - 8/10:

    The manager's tactical setup allowed Al Nassr to dominate possession (50% shared but with higher quality entries). His decision to bring on Gabriel was a masterstroke that quelled Al-Faisaly's momentum just as they were growing back into the game.

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