Al Ettifaq v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Late penalty drama saves Al-Nassr again! Anderson Talisca rescues a point in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence as Saudi Pro League title hopefuls draw with Al-Kholood

Al Nassr FCC. RonaldoAl Kholood vs Al Nassr FCAl KholoodSaudi Pro League

Anderson Talisca rescued a point for Al-Nassr in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence as the Saudi Pro League title hopefuls drew 3-3 with Al-Kholood.

  • Ronaldo rested against Al-Kholood on Friday
  • Talisca rises to the occasion to secure a draw
  • Another lacklustre performance from Pioli's side
