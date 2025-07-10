Theo Hernandez Al Hilal HDGOAL
Soham Mukherjee

Al-Hilal get their man! Theo Hernandez completes switch from AC Milan to Saudi Pro League in €25m deal

T. HernandezAl HilalTransfersSaudi Pro LeagueAC MilanSerie A

Al-Hilal have confirmed the signing of French left-back Theo Hernandez from AC Milan, adding yet another superstar to their growing list of European imports. The 27-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at the Saudi Pro League club through the end of the 2027-28 season.

  • Hernandez shifts base to Riyadh
  • Has signed a three-year contract
  • Will earn a whopping €20m per year
