adidas Y-3/GOAL
adidas reawaken the beasts with relaunch of iconic Y-3 F50 Tunit pack
adidas reawaken the 'beasts'
Dropped in the build-up to the 2006 World Cup in the early years of the Y-3 collaboration between the German sportswear giant and renowned Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto, the original boot pack featured stunning artwork inspired by Japanese mythology and became an instant grail for collectors. It depicted four 'beasts' emblazoned across the iconic F50 Tunit silhouette, and they've been reintroduced for 2026: a blue dragon, a yellow tiger, a red eagle and a silver wolf.
- adidas Y-3
Football x streetwear crossover
This time around, the pack is ready for both the pitch and the street, as the boot is transformed into a walkable outsole unit that has been updated for the modern day in a striking crossover. For anyone who wants to keep it on the grass, the wolf version remains a football boot, carrying the same artwork and lace cover from the instantly recognisable 2006 version but otherwise reimagined with all the technical updates required to make them primed for 2026.
Latest drop from Y-3
This is the latest drop from adidas' Y-3, a pioneering luxury sportswear line that dates way back to 2002 and spawned from the collaboration between adidas and revered designer Yamamoto. It's a partnership that was way, way ahead of it's time in terms of football x streetwear crossovers. Real Madrid and England baller Jude Bellingham recently got his own signature Y-3 jersey.
- adidas Y-3
What comes next?
We will get a glimpse of the 2026 F50 Elite Tunit Y-3 on pitch soon as the clock ticks down to the 2026 World Cup, with some of adidas' most influential athletes set to endorse them, including Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike. They've already been debuted at Y-3's Paris Fashion Week show and the beasts will officially reawaken on Wednesday, April 1.