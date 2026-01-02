MLS BALLMLS
adidas and MLS unveil 2026 official match ball ahead of landmark season

Major League Soccer revealed the 2026 MLS Official Match Ball, introducing a striking red, white, and blue design that nods to the people, places, and culture shaping the sport across North America as the region gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Set to debut when the MLS season kicks off on the weekend of Feb. 21–22, the new match ball turns the playing surface into a symbolic map of the league.

    The design incorporates the GPS coordinates of all 30 MLS stadiums, alongside subtle visual elements such as MLS Cup trophy handles, club crests, stars, and maple leaves—bridging the United States and Canada through a unified visual identity.

    Beyond aesthetics, the ball was built with top-level performance in mind. Its precision four-panel construction and deeper seams are designed to manage airflow and reduce drag, resulting in a more predictable and stable flight. Embossed surface textures improve grip and touch, especially in challenging weather conditions such as rain or high humidity.

    Every detail of the 2026 MLS Official Match Ball reflects the league’s expanding footprint across the continent. From the embedded coordinates to the repeating MLS iconography, the design pays tribute to the communities, cities, and supporters that fuel the league, capturing the full scope of North American soccer in a single object.

    The ball will be used in all Major League Soccer matches during the 2026 regular season as well as throughout the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The season kicks off on Feb. 21 when Charlotte and St. Louis take part in the first match of the campaign. 

