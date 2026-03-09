adidas deliver big dose of 90s football nostalgia with new Predator EQT boots

The latest in a string of ridiculously cool reboots, adidas have dropped the Predator EQT - a tribute to the adidas Equipment era that is utterly synonymous with the aesthetic of early 90s football.

In a very clean design, three metallic silver stripes pop on a deep black base, with the unmistakeable green of the adidas Equipment brand forming a border around them. The fundamentally simple look is elevated by an abstract silver pattern on the forefoot, with that same green colour on the soleplate. The franchise's iconic logo sits on the heel and the fold-over tongue, alongside the words 'EQT 1991'.