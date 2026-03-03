Getty Images Sport
'He needs to realise!' - Adama Traore banned from lifting weights at West Ham, reveals Nuno Espirito Santo
The science of genetics at Rush Green
Traore has undergone specific physical tailoring by West Ham's medical and coaching staff since arriving at the club's Rush Green facility in January. The 30-year-old winger, who reunited with Nuno after a successful spell together at Wolverhampton Wanderers, has a physiological profile that defies standard Premier League training regimes. While most players spend hours under the squat rack to gain the necessary power, Traore's natural hypertrophy is so extreme that the club has decided to limit his resistance training.
Nuno clarified that the restriction is intended to improve efficiency and prevent injuries. The manager stated that while younger players, such as 18-year-old defender Airidas Golambeckis, are encouraged to "spend hours in the gym" to gain necessary bulk, Traore is on the opposite end of the spectrum. The eight-time Spain international now focuses solely on flexibility and "prevention work" to ensure that his significant muscle mass does not jeopardise his primary weapon: record-breaking acceleration and top-end speed.
'He should avoid the gym'
Adama has insisted in the past that he doesn't lift weights, but team-mate Crysencio Summerville recently posted a video on social media of Traore working out in the gym to debunk that myth. Now, Nuno has emphasised that the Spaniard should focus on injury prevention and not muscle building.
"It's incredible; it's genetics," Nuno said about the player's build. "His genetics have been like this for a while now, and he should avoid the gym. I told him to stay away from the gym. It's one of the things I believe he should realise. He carries enough weight. He'll do prevention work, but he's not going to lift weights."
Chasing a starting spot in Nuno's XI
Despite the physical headlines, Traore's transition into the West Ham starting lineup has been gradual. The Spaniard arrived as part of a busy January recruitment drive, alongside Axel Disasi and Taty Castellanos, and has primarily served as an impact substitute. His only start so far came in a hard-fought FA Cup victory over Burton Albion, and his Premier League appearances against Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool have all been from the bench as he adjusts to the team's tactical framework.
Nuno remains patient, acknowledging that Traore must displace high-performing players in order to secure a regular spot. "He has to understand many things inside of the dynamic of the team," the manager explained. "But of course, ahead of him he has two players at the top of their game in Jarrod Bowen and Summerville. Traore’s patient enough to realise his chance will come."
The unique talent of a 'high-level' player
Traore's next step at the London Stadium will be to transition from a specialist 'super-sub' to a reliable tactical asset. West Ham's recent form has been patchy, highlighted by a crushing 5-2 defeat at Anfield, where defensive flaws at set-pieces overshadowed promising attacking play. Traore's ability to stretch tired defences will be a valuable asset in Nuno's arsenal as the Hammers navigate a difficult run of fixtures and try to beat the drop.
Looking ahead, the upcoming international break, as well as the return of injured players like Pablo Felipe, will put the squad's depth to the test. Traore's next few weeks are critical; he must show that he has fully absorbed Nuno's tactical demands while retaining the "new energy" he has brought to the dressing room. With a clean bill of health and a tailored fitness plan that keeps him out of the weight room, the winger is expected to play a key role in the final stretch of the season.
