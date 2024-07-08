Brutal from Ibra! AC Milan adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi has been banished to youth team, as Rossoneri drop out of Joshua Zirkzee transfer race
AC Milan adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that ex-Liverpool Divock Origi is not part of the club's plans for the 2024/25 season.
- Origi not part of AC Milan's plans for 2024/25 season
- Spent last season on loan at Forest
- Rossoneri out of Zirkzee race