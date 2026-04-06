AC Milan give up on Serie A title as Max Allegri sets objective for Christian Pulisic & Co after Napoli defeat

Allegri was brutally honest about where Milan currently stand after dropping crucial points. Monday's 1-0 defeat in Serie A means the club are now nine points adrift of leaders Inter and two behind Napoli. Consequently, the manager delivered a clear reality check regarding their domestic ambitions.

"The Scudetto race is not for us now, Inter are nine points away and Napoli are ahead now. We need to focus on ourselves, taking it one game at a time. We are right now on target for our objective, but it won’t be decided within a week or two, we need to maintain that advantage by trying to win games," Allegri said to DAZN.