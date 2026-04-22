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AC Milan 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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First AC Milan 2026-27 kit leaks revealed - designs, colours and details

Everything you need to know about AC Milan’s 2026-27 kits, including leaked designs, colourways and expected release dates.

Important: None of these kits have been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.

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GOAL takes a look at what the likes of Pulisic, Modric and Rabiot will wear in the upcoming season...

  • AC Milan 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    AC Milan’s 2026-27 home kit is shaping up to be a return to tradition. According to leaks, Puma is moving away from recent experimental looks and bringing back wider, more classic stripes inspired by the club’s late-90s era.

    The design reportedly features a black collar and cuffs with red accents, while the sponsor and branding appear in white to stand out against the iconic Rossoneri palette.

    If previous release cycles are followed, the home shirt is expected to drop between May and June 2026, likely ahead of pre-season. Pricing should fall in line with recent years, with replica versions expected to cost around £80-£90 and authentic player editions closer to £120-£130.

    Overall, this looks like a deliberate nod to Milan’s heritage, but until officially unveiled, details like fabric patterns and finishing touches remain unconfirmed.

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  • AC Milan 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    Leaks suggest AC Milan will stick with their classic white away shirt, but with a luxury twist for 2026-27. The kit is expected to combine white with gold and black detailing, giving it a more premium, celebratory feel.

    One standout rumour is the inclusion of a gold laurel wreath around the badge, potentially marking a major milestone such as the San Siro’s anniversary.

    The away kit is typically released shortly after the home, meaning a June to July 2026 launch window is likely. Prices are expected to mirror the home shirt, with standard replicas around £80–£90 and authentic versions reaching £120–£130.

    If accurate, this would mark a rare return of gold detailing to Milan’s away strip, adding a commemorative edge to an already iconic look.

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  • AC Milan 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    The third kit leak points to a bold and modern direction. A deep charcoal grey base is expected to dominate, paired with striking pinkish-red logos for a high-contrast, contemporary finish.

    Design elements such as centralised branding and subtle red piping on the collar and sleeves add to the futuristic feel, while still referencing Milan’s traditional colour palette.

    As with all early leaks, final positioning of logos and trim details could still change before release.

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