Abodi defends Dimarco: "This is a pointless row; there's nothing provocative about it"

The incident involving a small group of Azzurri players, including Federico Dimarco, celebrating at the end of the Wales v Bosnia match – which saw Bosnia qualify for the World Cup play-off final against Italy on penalties – has gone viral.





Controversy has flared up in Bosnia, with the local press and fans referring to the Italians as “arrogant”, but the Minister for Sport and Youth Policies, Andrea Abodi, spoke out today to La Gazzetta dello Sport in defence of the Inter full-back and the Azzurri, attempting to quell the media furore surrounding Gattuso’s national team.



