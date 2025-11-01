Ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey terminates contract with Mexican club Pumas after heartbreak of losing beloved dog as midfielder begins search for new club

Ramsey, 34, made a long-awaited return to the Wales set-up for the recent internationals and proved to boss Craig Bellamy he still has the ability to perform at an elite level, despite his advancing years.

Bellamy said: "He’s fit and I haven’t had that luxury with him. When I look back at that first game, he was immense. He has the brain and that’s never going to go. We have legs in and around him that could really benefit from his type of profile. What I’ve seen is a player when fit that still has a lot to offer in the way we play. He’s a player I massively admire. As we get older, we all have to manage ourselves, and probably you gain more experience in being able to manage yourself. But at the same time, his club have really worked with him on that as well, which is brilliant for us. We’ve had someone out there as well and we’ve had his data back, how he’s training, and everything was positive. So, it’s only been good news for us really."

Ramsey will now be considering his options after making his return to the UK. He spent 11 years with the Gunners, making over 350 appearances and winning the FA Cup three times, scoring winning goals in two finals (2014 and 2017). In 2019, he signed a lucrative deal with Italian giants Juventus, where he won a Serie A title in his first season. A loan spell at Scotland's Rangers followed in 2022, and he then joined French club Nice before returning to Cardiff City for a second permanent spell in 2023, eventually leaving for Pumas earlier this year.