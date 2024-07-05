Aaron Anselmino: Why Chelsea have forked out £17m for 'the great jewel' of Boca Juniors

The Blues have moved quickly to secure the Argentine teenager's signature, but what is it that makes him so special?

Aaron Anselmino has only spent one full year in the senior game, and already he's being touted as a potential superstar. According to The Athletic, Chelsea have bought into that hype, forking out £17 million ($22m) to prise him away from Boca Juniors, continuing their exciting summer recruitment drive.

Contrasting reports suggest the 19-year-old will go out on loan, either back to Boca or to Chelsea's sister-club, Strasbourg, but he is committing to a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge, which is a reflection of the Premier League giants' faith in his potential. Anselmino has been described as "the great jewel of Boca" by the media in Argentina, and the weight of expectation on his shoulders is increasing with each passing game, but the early signs suggest he will be able to handle it.

"With the growth, the head he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is on his way to being a great footballer," Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme told ESPN at the start of the year. Getting a glowing endorsement from an Argentina icon is no easy feat, and it will be fascinating to see if he can live up to that billing.

GOAL is on hand to bring you everything you need to know about Anselmino as he prepares for his life-changing switch to the Premier League...