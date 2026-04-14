According to the Express, a special transfer model is under discussion for the 19-year-old’s likely move to the Premier League.
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A surprise for Said El Mala? The 1. FC Köln star could be part of a unique transfer model
El Mala is expected to be sold this summer, then immediately loaned back to 1. FC Köln for a further season by his new club. Chelsea and Brighton are the frontrunners.
Express reports that the club is “completely relaxed” about the situation. El Mala is under contract with the 13th-placed Bundesliga side until 2030, and there is no release clause. Sporting director Thomas Kessler has stressed that no concrete bids have been received for the Germany U21 international, telling the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, “The initiative lies with 1. FC Köln!”
The plan would allow El Mala to remain a key figure in familiar surroundings for another season before tackling a fresh challenge, though that scenario hinges on Cologne avoiding relegation.
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1. FC Köln: Said El Mala looks set for a pay rise at Brighton
Brighton are reportedly ready to offer El Mala a substantial pay rise to secure his services. His brother Malek, currently with the club’s reserve team, could also be part of the proposed deal.
Despite the speculation, El Mala remains fully focused on the season finale and the fight to keep the Billy Goats up, and has even asked his parents not to update him on any new offers until the campaign is over, according to Express.
Having joined Köln from Viktoria Köln in 2024 before being immediately sent back on loan, El Mala established himself as a key performer upon his return to the club last summer. Last summer he joined the first-team setup at Geißbockheim and quickly established himself as a key performer, even if he was not yet a regular starter. His form earned him a senior Germany call-up in November, and a strong finish to the campaign could still secure him a place in the World Cup squad.
In Cologne he has recently become a regular starter, recording eleven goals and four assists in 31 appearances this term. With three goals in his last four outings, El Mala is proving an X-factor at a crucial time: with five matches left, Cologne sit five points above the relegation play-off place.
Said El Mala: The remaining fixtures in the relegation battle with 1. FC Köln
Matchday
Date
Opponent
30
Friday, 17 April
FC St. Pauli (A)
31
Saturday, 25 April
Bayer Leverkusen (H)
32
Saturday, 2 May
Union Berlin (A)
33
Sunday, 10 May
1. FC Heidenheim (H)
34
Saturday, 16 May
FC Bayern Munich (A)