Olmo began the match against the Rojiblancos with strict instructions to drop deep to receive the ball, a tactic through which he succeeded in drawing defenders such as Le Normand out of position, creating space for the runs of Marcus Rashford and Fermin López.

The Spanish star also showcased his technical ability in tight spaces through "tiki-taka" passing and skilful dribbling, the highlight of which was his pass through the legs of Jerry.

The first signs of this technical weapon were evident in the 35th minute, following a move involving Lamine Yamal, where Olmo received the ball and skilfully turned before passing to Fermin, who in turn laid it off to Yamal, with the latter firing a lob that struck the post.



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