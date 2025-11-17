Getty Images Sport
'A f*cking disgrace!' - Serhou Guirassy's brother hits out as Borussia Dortmund star misses out on African Footballer of the Year podium
Guirassy's brother condemns African Footballer of the Year snub
Guirassy's brother and agent, Karamba, has launched a scathing attack on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following the exclusion of the Borussia Dortmund striker from the final three nominees for the 2025 African Footballer of the Year award. The CAF announced its three finalists on Sunday as Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), and Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray).
In a message published on Instagram, Karamba did not mince words, describing the decision as a "putain de honte," which translates to "A f*****g disgrace." He immediately followed this by highlighting his brother's exceptional achievements over the past year, arguing that these accomplishments warranted a spot on the podium.
Guirassy's remarkable goal-scoring achievements in 2025
Karamba meticulously listed his brother's impressive statistics and accolades from 2025 to underscore the perceived injustice of his exclusion. Guirassy finished as the joint top scorer in the Champions League with 13 goals, a remarkable feat against Europe's elite. He also ended the Bundesliga campaign as its second-highest goalscorer.
Furthermore, the Guinean international was the top scorer at the FIFA Club World Cup and was recognised as the top African goalscorer of 2025 across all competitions. His consistent form also earned him a nomination for FIFA's Best Striker award and a respectable 21st-place ranking in the Ballon d’Or.
Since joining Borussia Dortmund from Stuttgart in the summer of 2024 for €18 million (£15m/$19m), Guirassy has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign. He has registered an astonishing 38 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions during this period, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards. This season, he has continued his goal-scoring form with seven goals in 15 appearances in all competitions, including five goals in nine Bundesliga matches, and one goal and three assists in four Champions League appearances.
Borussia Dortmund's form and Guirassy's role
Guirassy's prolific goal-scoring has been crucial for Borussia Dortmund, who secured a UEFA Champions League berth last season under coach Niko Kovac. Kovac has transformed BVB into a notoriously difficult team to break down, and Guirassy has been expected to fire them forward.
At the start of this season, Dortmund's attack was flowing, with 12 goals in their first six Bundesliga games leading to an unbeaten start (W4, D2). While their attack has "fairly dried up since," with four goals in as many games, Kovac has publicly backed Guirassy, despite a recent run of one goal in his last six games.
"We’re missing his goals at the moment, but he’ll get back to that,” Kovac told Kicker. “I’m glad to have him and I’ll stick with him. He’s not just a great striker, but above all, a wonderful person.”
Dortmund's defence, however, remains almost impenetrable, with six clean sheets from their opening ten Bundesliga games. They currently sit seven points behind Bayern Munich in the league and have lost only once in both the DFB Cup and the Champions League, positioning them well to compete on multiple fronts.
Premier League interest and Saudi Arabia offers
Guirassy's exceptional form has attracted significant transfer interest, particularly from the Premier League. According to TEAMtalk, the prolific 29-year-old is "preparing to explore his options ahead of the January transfer window," with a "modest release clause" in his contract reportedly attracting European giants.
Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United are among the clubs reportedly "being contacted about a potential deal." Liverpool are exploring depth behind Alexander Isak, while Arsenal seek a clinical striker to compete with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. Manchester City desire rotational depth behind Erling Haaland, and Chelsea are looking to solve their long-standing centre-forward problem. Manchester United's interest, however, is complicated by the need to ensure Benjamin Sesko's development is not hindered.
Adding further intrigue, transfer expert Nicolo Schira reports that a Saudi Arabian club is "ready" to present Guirassy with a lucrative three-year contract worth €20 million per season, totalling a staggering €60 million package. However, Guirassy is believed to prefer "still competing in Europe’s top leagues."
What next for Serhou Guirassy?
Guirassy's immediate future remains at Borussia Dortmund, where he is under contract until 2028. However, the controversy surrounding the African Footballer of the Year award, coupled with persistent transfer speculation and a release clause, suggests that the January transfer window could be pivotal.
Guirassy will aim to rediscover his prolific early-season form to help Dortmund compete for honours in the Bundesliga, DFB Cup, and Champions League. His performances in the coming weeks will likely dictate the intensity of transfer interest from top European clubs and potentially influence his decision regarding a long-term move, especially given the lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. The outcome of these discussions will undoubtedly be closely watched as one of Europe's most in-form strikers considers his next career steps.
