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A comparison reveals the truth… Why do Arbeloa’s mistakes seem more serious than Alonso’s defeats?

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The figures are cause for concern

The newspaper "ElDesmarque" has reported dramatic developments in the La Liga title race, after Real Madrid suffered a crushing blow that has dashed much of their hopes of competing for the title, following Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid, just a few hours after the Royal side’s defeat to Real Mallorca by the same score.

It noted that this defeat marks the fifth for manager Álvaro Arbeloa since taking charge of the first team, equalling the number of defeats suffered by Xabi Alonso during the season before his departure, but in ten fewer matches, which reflects the mounting pressure on the young manager.

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    Similar figures… but different paths

    According to the newspaper *ElDesmarque*, Arbeloa has managed the team in 18 matches since being promoted from the reserve side, securing 13 wins and suffering five defeats, with no draws so far.

    On the other hand, Xabi Alonso has managed 28 matches, securing 20 wins and 3 draws against 5 defeats, excluding his participation in the Club World Cup, where he won 4 matches and drew one, before suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

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    The opponents’ differences reveal the truth

    The newspaper *ElDesmarque* noted that one of the key differences between Alonso’s and Arbeloa’s careers lies in the calibre of the opponents against whom they suffered defeats.

    Alonso suffered defeats in major matches, most notably the 5-2 loss in the capital derby against Atlético Madrid, the 2-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu against Celta Vigo, as well as his European defeat against Liverpool at Anfield by a score of 1-0, and 2-1 to Manchester City, as well as the 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, a defeat that hastened his departure.

    In contrast, Arbeloa’s defeats came against lesser-ranked sides, losing 4-2 to Benfica in the Champions League, 2-1 to Osasuna in La Liga, and 1-0 to Getafe (his only home defeat), as well as a 2-1 defeat to Real Mallorca, and finally a 3-2 defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey, in his first match with the team.

    In terms of statistics, Xabi Alonso averages 2.24 points per match, compared to just 2.17 for Arbeloa – a slight difference in figures, but one that carries significant implications in terms of performance and consistency.

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    Champions League... The last chance

    Against this backdrop, Arbeloa is clinging to a final hope in the Champions League, as he prepares for a heavyweight clash against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

    Arbeloa finds himself seven points behind Barcelona in the La Liga race, making the continental competition his only lifeline to salvage his season, and perhaps also his future with the team. Will this opportunity turn into a historic moment of salvation, or will it be the beginning of the end?

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