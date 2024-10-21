A$AP Rocky Opens Rihanna's "Diamonds" World Tour - New York, NYGetty Images Entertainment
Is A$AP Rocky about to do a Wrexham?! Famous rapper tipped to give Tranmere huge promotion boost as he becomes latest American celebrity linked with English club takeover

TranmereWrexhamLeague OneLeague Two

Tranmere Rovers may try and emulate Wrexham after their promotion odds sky-rocketed off the back of A$AP Rocky being linked with a club takeover.

  • A$AP Rocky linked with Tranmere takeover
  • Club's promotion odds just shot up
  • Could they emulate Wrexham's success?
