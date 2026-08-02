'Not in a position to give lessons' - Tebas tears into Florentino Perez after Real Madrid's FIFA statement

The long-standing feud between Tebas and Perez has reached a new boiling point following Real Madrid's public reaction to FIFA's internal policy shifts.

After Los Blancos issued a statement supporting the decision to halt the privatisation of World Cup rights, Tebas took to social media to deliver a sharp rebuttal. Titling his response "The not-so-superior being," a clear play on Perez's "superior being" nickname in Spain, the La Liga chief did not hold back.

Tebas was particularly pointed in his questioning of the club's background activities, asking: "By the way, why has it taken so long to respond? What was Anas doing in New York during the week of the final? And is it a coincidence that, apparently, JP Morgan was also involved in this operation, as happened with the Super League?"

While he admitted the first part of Madrid’s text was "impeccable" regarding FIFA’s inability to unilaterally dispose of future income, he quickly pivoted to attacking what he perceives as hypocrisy from the Real Madrid president.