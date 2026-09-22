USWNT Abroad: What will it take for Naomi Girma to get her chance at Chelsea?

Last season, Alyssa Thompson's goals and Phallon Tullis-Joyce's clean sheets gave the USWNT plenty to celebrate in England. Three weekends into the new Women's Super League campaign, those headline moments have been harder to come by, even as the Americans continue to influence games.

Thompson's latest outing captured that contrast. Making her third straight start for Chelsea, she was central to the attack in a 2-0 win over Birmingham City but again finished without a goal. U.S. teammate Naomi Girma, meanwhile, remained on the sidelines, with her lack of minutes becoming a question of its own.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Manchester United played to a 1-1 draw, with Emily Fox helping limit United's chances and Tullis-Joyce making stop after stop before conceding a stoppage-time equalizer.

Sam Coffey, meanwhile, came off the bench to energize Manchester City's midfield and help her team come back to defeat Liverpool 4-2.

GOAL looks at how the USWNT stars did this past weekend...