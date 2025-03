This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Major League Soccer 2025 MLS All-Star game, All-Star Skills Challenge to feature Liga MX All-Stars this summer in Austin Liga MX Major League Soccer In a rematch of the 2024 ASG, the Liga MX All-Stars will return in July to take on the best in MLS

2025 MLS All-Star game details announced

Opponent will be Liga MX All-Stars

Game to be played in Austin, TX

Opponent will be Liga MX All-Stars

Game to be played in Austin, TX

