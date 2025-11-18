2025 FIFA U17 World Cup: Qatar showcasing a blueprint for expanded FIFA tournaments?

The 2025 edition of the FIFA U17 World Cup is revolutionary for multiple reasons. But one of the most notable factor is the participation of 48 teams in the tournament, making it the first 48-team World Cup across any level or category so far.

The 2025 edition is being hosted in Qatar who will also play hosts to the next four editions till 2029.

With 48 teams playing in the World Cup, the tournament will have a whopping 104 matches which is mind-boggling when you consider the fact that a 32-team World Cup (which has been the norm so far) would have had only 64 games.

And Qatar have acquitted themselves well, as usual, just like how they did during the 2022 FIFA World Cup which was a resounding success.