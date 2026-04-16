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Krishan Davis

The 14 Premier League-proven stars Chelsea could target after finally shifting transfer strategy

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After years of attempting to stockpile some of the best young talent around, it seems Chelsea are finally set for a dramatic shift in their transfer strategy as they struggle to keep pace with their rivals both domestically and abroad. With the Blues out of the Champions League and lagging behind in the gruelling chase for a top-five Premier League finish, the hierarchy is ready to change tack.

"I think we need more emotional stability as a group of players, from me as the head coach, as a football club, so that we don’t respond in the way we have done to the setbacks we’ve had. Bringing players with emotional stability. Bringing good characters in who, in difficult moments, can understand what it takes to win in those difficult moments. In recruitment, for me, the first thing I look at is character, is emotional stability, is calm and that's something we've spoken about."

That was Liam Rosenior's take as the head coach discussed Chelsea's plans in the summer transfer market recently, pointing to a clear departure from the youth strategy that has yet to pay serious dividends other than a Conference League and Club World Cup triumph last season - achievements that have paled in significance amid another tumultuous campaign where the Blues have taken two steps backwards.

It has since been widely reported that the club's decision-makers are indeed ready to take action and will look to target 'emotionally resilient', 'mature' and 'Premier League-proven' players who can make an immediate impact as Chelsea look to close a growing gap to their rivals, with a new centre-back, midfielder and potentially a goalkeeper on the agenda. However, that still doesn't necessarily mean they will pursue experienced, older stars.

With all of that in mind, GOAL takes a look at 14 names the west Londoners could target in the coming months as they finally switch up their approach to the transfer market...

  • Julian Alvarez(C)Getty images

    Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

    Chelsea certainly won't be the only club keeping tabs on Julian Alvarez after he cast doubt over his future at Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal supposedly sniffing around too, but reports in his native Argentina suggest the Blues are putting in the groundwork for a Premier League return for the former Manchester City striker.

    While he isn't necessarily the most prolific goalscorer, Alvarez is the kind of elite attacking presence that would elevate Chelsea's frontline immediately, and the prospect of him working in tandem with an in-form Cole Palmer is mouth-watering. A new forward might not be a priority at Stamford Bridge, perhaps a result of Joao Pedro's strong debut campaign, but it would be remiss to pass up the opportunity to land someone of Alvarez's calibre.

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  • Elliot AndersonGetty Images

    Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

    Man City are believed to be in the driving seat when it comes to the £100 million-plus ($135m+) pursuit of Nottingham Forest's midfield dynamo Elliot Anderson, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence since leaving Newcastle in 2024 and is now a key part of Thomas Tuchel's England setup. However, Chelsea's fresh approach to transfers and the possibility that they will need to replace Enzo Fernandez, who seems to be angling for a move away, could change things.

    A deep-lying playmaker who is equally adept at biting into challenges as he is at spraying passes around, Anderson might not fit the profile of midfielder the Blues are looking for given they already have Moises Caicedo in their ranks. That said, he would perhaps be better suited to slotting in alongside the Ecuadorian in a double pivot than Fernandez is, freeing up Palmer to play as a roaming No.10.

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    Valentin Barco (Strasbourg)

    This one might be a foregone conclusion, as Chelsea have reportedly already agreed to sign Valentin Barco from sister club Strasbourg this summer, seeing off competition from Bayern Munich. There was a sort of inevitability about Barco ending up at Stamford Bridge when the highly-rated left-back-cum-centre-midfielder left Brighton permanently for the BlueCo-owned Ligue 1 side last year, and sure enough, the Blues have supposedly deemed him ready to return to England.

    The 21-year-old Argentina international has impressed in France, where he played under Rosenior, and his ability to invert into midfield will make him a highly attractive proposition, especially given there is a lack of depth behind Marc Cucurella in west London. His spell on the south coast might not have been successful but his potential has never been in doubt, and his dynamic displays since suggest Barco is ready to take the step back up.

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  • Bournemouth v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Caiomhin Kelleher (Brentford)

    It's possible Chelsea will finally look to address the goalkeeper position amid continued questions over Robert Sanchez's long-term suitability as their No.1. In the event that they do look to make a change, then it would be little surprise if Caoimhin Kelleher moved back onto their radar. The Blues have been linked with the 27-year-old in the past and should be able to convince him to swap one west London club for another.

    It was obvious during his time as back-up to Alisson at Liverpool that the Irishman would be first choice at most other Premier League sides, and that has proven to be the case as he impresses with Brentford. The shot-stopper has eight clean sheets in the league for the high-flying Bees, with a 67 percent save percentage, and boasts experience of an elite-club environment.

  • Eli Junior Kroupi Bournemouth 2025-26Getty Images

    Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

    A player who would fit both Chelsea's old and new transfer strategies, Junior Kroupi has made good on the promise he showed at boyhood club Lorient before joining up with Bournemouth last summer. The versatile attacker has racked up 10 Premier League goals at the age of just 19, becoming the 11th member of an exclusive group of teenagers to reach double figures in a single season in the history of the competition.

    It will probably come as little surprise that the west Londoners have already been credited with an interest in the diminutive striker, who will reportedly command a steep £60m ($82m) transfer fee, but if his hugely impressive first season in England is anything to go by, the Frenchman could be well worth the long-term investment.

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    Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace)

    It seems pretty certain that Chelsea will delve into the market for a new centre-back this summer, with none of their current options really inspiring any long-term confidence, other than the injured Levi Colwill. It would hardly be a shock if any of Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah or Wesley Fofana were sold, while it's becoming increasingly unclear why they bothered recalling Mamadou Sarr from his productive loan at Strasbourg.

    The Blues are said to be prioritising height and strength in their search for a new central defender, and Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix certainly ticks those boxes, as well as ball-playing ability and composure. The classy Frenchman - who has also clocked the highest speed of any Premier League centre-half this season (35.39km/h) - has long been earmarked to become elite, and he is showing the kind of consistency that could finally earn him a big move. Lacroix picked up his first France caps recently and, at 26, he has yet to reach his peak years.

  • Murillo Nottingham Forest 2025-26Getty

    Murillo (Nottingham Forest)

    Nottingham Forest's Murillo is another centre-back who has reportedly been on Chelsea radar for some time, albeit he may lack the height they're looking for given he stands at 5'11'' - relatively short for his position. But the Brazil international more than makes up for what he lacks in feet and inches in other departments.

    Physically imposing, fast across the ground and comfortable on the ball, his playing style isn't dissimilar to former Chelsea favourite and current Real Madrid man Antonio Rudiger, who - like Murillo - loves to maraud forward and unleash a fierce, if sometimes speculative, shot at goal. The Forest man has been a consistent performer in the Premier League, is surely ready for a big move and would certainly elevate the Blues' defence.

  • Robin Roefs Sunderland 2025-26Getty

    Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

    Undoubtedly one of the signings of the season in the Premier League, it would be staggering if Chelsea weren't looking at Robin Roefs should they decide to overhaul their goalkeeping department when the window creaks open. At 23, he certainly fits the profile of player the London club are seeking, but while there are isolated links to the Sunderland stopper, there's nothing concrete yet.

    Roefs has been a revelation for the Black Cats since arriving from his native Netherlands last summer, establishing himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the division in a remarkable first season back in the big time. He has nine clean sheets in 29 league appearances this term, playing a huge role in the newly-promoted side's push into the top 10. Whether he is enough of an upgrade on Sanchez and is a better option than returning loanee Mike Penders, however, is open to debate.

  • Aston Villa v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

    There was a time where Chelsea's persistent links to Morgan Rogers didn't make much sense, but this season it's become abundantly clear why the Blues might think they need the Aston Villa attacker. The England international has the versatility to play as a No.10 or off the left, and with the threat of Fernandez leaving and recent left-wing signings Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens falling well short of expectations, he is probably the ideal addition.

    Rogers - who has 14 Premier League goal contributions to his name in 2025-26 - has a close relationship with Blues talisman Palmer that could well work in their favour, but they still face the prospect of having to shell out up to a nine-figure sum to prise the 23-year-old away from Villa Park, and they are likely to face competition from domestic rivals Man Utd and Arsenal. The Man City academy graduate would be Chelsea's most expensive signing since Caicedo in 2023, but his impact could be transformative.

  • Sunderland v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Noah Sadiki (Sunderland)

    Another transfer masterstroke from Sunderland, Noah Sadiki has been tireless in the Stadium of Light engine room and would command a place in an alternative Premier League team of the season - or perhaps even the real thing. The kind of defensive midfielder who does not give you a moment's respite, his performances in his debut campaign in the English top flight have belied his 21 years of age.

    The DR Congo international fits the previous and new-look transfer strategies at Stamford Bridge nicely, then, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea want to add another No.6 to their squad. They already have Caicedo, of course, while Andrey Santos has featured in the pivot, as well as the fit-again Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo. That said, there have been inevitable reports that the Blues are interested, but whether or not that interest is solidified may depend on outgoings.

  • Bournemouth v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

    Alex Scott can count himself unlucky if he doesn't secure a seat on board England's plane to the 2026 World Cup this summer, such has been his consistency in the Bournemouth midfield. There's no doubt the 'Guernsey Grealish' will have put the Premier League's elite on notice with his dynamic displays, and he could find himself at the centre of a transfer tug of war in the coming months.

    If Chelsea have any sense then they should be in that equation; Scott would be the ideal replacement for Enzo in the box-to-box No.8 role, and he actually has the kind of technical ability that will get the fans off their seats more often. He would be the club's most talented English midfielder since Frank Lampard, and that in itself would endear him to the support. It's already been claimed he is indeed among the midfield options the west Londoners are considering.

  • Everton v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth)

    The most experienced player on this list despite the fact he is probably only just reaching his peak. Marcos Senesi has been sporadically linked with Chelsea in recent months, although the latest reports suggest they won't make good on any interest despite the fact the Argentine centre-back will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

    He's a classy defender who is very comfortable playing out from the back, but the 28-year-old maybe doesn't offer exactly what Chelsea are looking for in terms of height and physicality. The Argentina international looks likely to stay in the Premier League, with a move to Man Utd or relegation-threatened Tottenham perhaps a more likely outcome, but there has been talk of a move to Barcelona too...

  • Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton)

    Jan Paul van Hecke is one of the most recent names to be linked with Chelsea and their search for a new, more experienced centre-back. The Netherlands international has the height and strength that they are apparently looking for, although there will be question marks over his temperament given his hot-headedness and penchant for sh*thousery; he has actually clashed with current Blues players Joao Pedro and Caicedo in the past.

    However, the fact that Van Hecke is out of contract in 2027 may well make him an appealing proposition, given notoriously tough negotiators Brighton will be unable to command his full valuation. The Dutchman's previous price tag of £60m ($82m) is, therefore, likely to drop significantly, and the Blues' ownership may well see that as a market opportunity that is too good to pass up for a player who has established himself as one of the best central defenders outside of the Premier League's elite by the age of 25.

  • Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 2025-26Getty

    Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

    Where Adam Wharton will be playing his football next season is anyone's guess, but if Chelsea are on the lookout for a new man for their engine room, then they should certainly be in the conversation, given he is arguably the most technically gifted midfielder England has produced for a generation.

    Supposedly wanted by just about every leading Premier League side, as well as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the understated Crystal Palace maestro could be set for pastures new this summer, although he seems like the type of character who won't be rushed into any decisions. Whether he is the right profile is the big question for the Blues; a kind of luxury, deep-lying playmaker cut from the same cloth as Cesc Fabregas, he is not necessarily the kind of more explosive box-to-box presence they would be losing if Enzo departs.

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