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'€140 million' - Yan Diomande finally hits back at Karim Adeyemi’s wife after Real Madrid transfer fee troll
Diomande uses music to silence the noise
Diomande, has finally addressed the social media storm surrounding his high-profile move to the Spanish capital. The 19-year-old winger, who has been the subject of intense debate due to his massive price tag, took to TikTok to deliver a defiant message.
Rather than engaging in a direct war of words, the Ivorian international utilized a popular French song to frame his perspective on the external pressure that comes with playing for the most successful club in European football history.
The young star appeared relaxed in the video, singing along to lyrics that clearly mirrored his current professional situation. As the music played, Diomande mouthed the translated lyrics: "140 million that’s what they asked for, they’ll always come to criticize us, we just keep climbing". It was a clear indication that the player is fully aware of the noise surrounding his valuation but remains focused on his personal growth and adaptation to Jose Mourinho's tactical demands in Madrid.
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The social media spark from Loredana Zefi
The controversy first ignited when Loredana Zefi, the wife of Barcelona star Adeyemi and a well-known rapper in her own right, posted a cryptic message on Instagram. Following a series of impressive performances by her husband for the Blaugrana, she simply commented "140 MILLION" on a post.
The timing was particularly sensitive, coming shortly after Adeyemi had secured a victory for Barcelona while Diomande was still finding his feet under the bright lights of the Bernabeu.
Fans and pundits across Spain immediately interpreted the comment as a direct jab at the cost of Real Madrid's new signing. While Adeyemi has hit the ground running with three goals in his first six appearances for the Catalan giants, Diomande has had a slower start to life in La Liga.
Tale of two starts in La Liga
The statistical comparison between the two players has been a focal point for critics during the opening weeks of the campaign. Karim Adeyemi, who joined Barcelona for a significantly lower fee, has already registered a stunning goal against Feyenoord in the Champions League and contributed to a perfect start in the domestic league.
In contrast, Diomande has faced the natural growing pains associated with a teenager moving to a club of Real Madrid's stature. Despite the €140m package, the winger has only started two matches out of eight so far this season. He has managed to register one assist across six appearances, but he is still searching for his maiden goal in a white shirt.
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Patience required for Madrid’s record investment
Despite the trolling and the slow start, the hierarchy at Real Madrid remains calm regarding their investment. The club viewed Diomande as a long-term project capable of anchoring their attack for the next decade. His calm demeanor off the pitch has been noted by club insiders, who believe he has the mental fortitude to handle the inevitable criticism that follows a record-breaking transfer. His decision to respond through a lighthearted video rather than an angry statement suggests a player who is comfortable in his own skin despite the pressure.
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