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Mohamed Saeed

Revealed: Real Madrid made a 'derisory' offer for Rodri before Barcelona won race for Man City star

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New details have emerged regarding the intense transfer battle for Rodri, revealing that Real Madrid attempted to land the Manchester City superstar with a surprisingly low financial package. While the Ballon d'Or winner has now been officially unveiled at the Spotify Camp Nou, the 15-time European champions were reportedly well off the pace with their valuation of the Spanish anchor.

  • Madrid's low-ball offer for the Ballon d'Or winner

    In a summer dominated by the future of the world's premier defensive midfielder, it has been revealed that Real Madrid attempted to disrupt Barcelona’s pursuit with an opening gambit that fell significantly short of Manchester City's expectations.

    According to El Chiringuito TV, the Los Blancos lodged a proposal that was described as almost derisory, with some figures indicating the initial bid was below €40m. While Florentino Perez was keen to bring the 30-year-old back to the Spanish capital, the financial commitment offered did not reflect Rodri's status as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner or his pivotal role in Spain's recent international success.

    The discrepancy between the two Spanish giants was stark, as Madrid eventually reached a ceiling of approximately €45m. At Manchester City, where Rodri had amassed 13 major trophies, such an amount was viewed as insufficient for a player of his calibre, regardless of his age or recent recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

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  • Hansi Flick Rodri Barcelona GFX GOAL ONLYGOAL AR

    Barcelona's determination secures the deal

    While Real Madrid hesitated, Barcelona acted with conviction to ensure Hansi Flick got his primary target for the new era at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Blaugrana hierarchy recognized the urgent need for a veteran presence in the middle of the park, particularly following the injury to Frenkie de Jong. To beat the competition, Barcelona agreed a package worth €60m in guaranteed payments, with an additional €11m structured through various performance-related add-ons.

    The transfer represents a major statement of intent for Flick, who viewed Rodri as the essential piece to provide leadership and stability alongside the club’s emerging young talents. By securing the Spanish international on a contract until 2030, Barcelona have effectively replaced the void left by legendary figures of the past with a player who understands the nuances of the Spanish game.


  • Rodri explains why he chose the Blaugrana

    Speaking at his official presentation, Rodri was remarkably candid about the interest he received from elsewhere, confirming that the Santiago Bernabeu was indeed a potential destination before he committed to Barcelona.

    "I would like to say that I am very happy to be here. It is a special day, an important new chapter in my career. It was a hard decision," Rodri explained. "First because of leaving City, they gave me everything and I was tremendously happy and I will always be grateful. I thank them for facilitating my exit."

    The midfielder’s words highlight that while Real Madrid made a serious attempt to sign him, the sporting project at Barcelona was the decisive factor. Rodri noted that his moving to the Spotify Camp Nou was always his absolute priority once it became clear he would be leaving Manchester.

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  • FC Barcelona Unveils New Signing RodriGetty Images Sport

    Looking ahead to a new era in Catalonia

    With the formalities of the transfer now complete, Rodri is expected to integrate quickly into the first-team set-up. He has already addressed concerns regarding his physical state, clarifying that a recent back surgery was merely an outpatient procedure and that he is fully prepared to hit the ground running.

    The next step for the new signing is his first appearance in front of the home supporters, which is scheduled for the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy match. Barcelona will face the Egyptian team Al Ahly, providing the perfect stage for Rodri to be formally introduced to the Camp Nou faithful before the La Liga campaign begins.

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