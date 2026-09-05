PSG goalkeeper battle reignited! Matvei Safonov under pressure as Lucas Chevalier eyes return to No.1 spot

According to L’Équipe, the debate surrounding the number one spot at the Parc des Princes has been reignited following a difficult run of results for the reigning French champions. The spotlight intensified after a shock 2-1 home defeat to AS Monaco, where Safonov's positioning was questioned for the visitors' winning goal.

While the entire defensive unit has appeared fragile, the "giant of Krasnodar" is increasingly viewed as the weak link in a side that has failed to win any of its first three Ligue 1 fixtures. Luis Enrique, who previously showed a ruthless streak by replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma with Lucas Chevalier, now finds himself at a crossroads regarding his selection.