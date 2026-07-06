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Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

Revealed: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's role in convincing FIFA against changing Mexico-England kick-off time

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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer took the unusual step of personally intervening in the World Cup schedule to prevent England from facing a possible disadvantage against Mexico. The Labour leader blocked a proposed time change for the round of 16 clash, suspecting the hosts were attempting to manipulate the kick-off to hinder the Three Lions' preparation.

  • Starmer blocks FIFA scheduling shift

    In a dramatic behind-the-scenes move, Starmer personally stepped in to stop FIFA from bringing forward the kick-off time for England’s high-stakes knockout clash at the Estadio Azteca. The governing body had considered moving the game from its 1 a.m. UK time slot to 7 p.m. due to concerns regarding freak weather, but the Prime Minister suspected a tactical ploy from the Mexican camp, The Sunreported.

    The departing Labour leader made the diplomatic intervention after being alerted to the potential scheduling conflict by the Football Association.

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    Concerns over Azteca altitude advantage

    The primary driver behind the Downing Street intervention was the physical welfare of the squad. The Three Lions were already facing a significant challenge playing at the Estadio Azteca, which sits 2,240 meters above sea level, a height that requires specific acclimatisation. Moving the game forward would have reduced the crucial window for the players to adjust to the thin air.

    Starmer reportedly informed the FA that he was firmly opposed to the 7 p.m. start time. Despite the proposed slot being more favorable for British television audiences, the priority remained ensuring Harry Kane and his teammates were not caught out by the grueling conditions.

    The FA had reached out to the government to gauge their stance before formalising their resistance to FIFA’s proposal, ensuring a united front against any changes that benefitted the hosts.

  • Late-night drama leads to Three Lions victory

    The decision to stick to the original schedule paid dividends on the pitch, as England secured a legendary 3-2 victory in Mexico City. Despite the Prime Minister's efforts, Mother Nature still played a role, with the heavens opening above the capital and causing a one-hour delay to the action.

    However, the extra time to prepare for the altitude proved vital as England outlasted their opponents in a breathless encounter. Jude Bellingham was the star of the show with a sensational brace, while Harry Kane expertly converted a penalty to seal the win.

    Back in London, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister confirmed that Starmer had stayed up to watch the entire match with his teenage son. The spokesperson noted: “He’s a touch sleep-deprived this morning but incredibly proud of the team and incredibly proud to be English after that performance.”

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    Pub boost and celebratory atmosphere

    Beyond the pitch, the Prime Minister’s intervention extended to domestic policy, as he enacted emergency legislation to ensure pubs could remain open until 5 a.m. for the match.

    Starmer had previously stated: “Football might be coming home but we’re making sure fans don’t have to. Pubs staying open till the final whistle is good news for supporters and good news for the pubs and venues that bring our communities together.”

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