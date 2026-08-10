'Like in the movies' - Willian Pacho reveals secret dinner with Luis Campos and surprise Luis Enrique FaceTime call before PSG move

Paris Saint-Germain star Pacho has detailed the cinematic nature of his arrival at the club, revealing a clandestine operation led by sporting advisor Luis Campos. The Ecuadorian international, who had caught the eye during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, was quickly identified as a primary target for the Ligue 1 giants.

In a first-person piece for The Player's Tribune, written as a tribute to his late mother, Pacho explained that once the interest from Paris became concrete, he was ready to move immediately. "When you hear PSG, you don't even think twice."

The pursuit reached a climax in Spain, where Campos arranged a meeting far from the prying eyes of the media. Pacho described how Luis Campos invited me to a secret dinner in Madrid, hosted in an underground restaurant that felt like something straight out of a spy thriller.