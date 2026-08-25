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'Keep your mouth shut' - Paul Scholes calls out Bruno Fernandes after Man Utd's Hull City shock
Scholes demands silence from Fernandes
Scholes did not hold back when reacting to Manchester United's dismal opening weekend performance, particularly focusing on the post-match comments made by Fernandes. The Red Devils captain had voiced his frustrations following the 2-0 loss, suggesting that the team was repeating the same errors that hindered their progress throughout the previous campaign.
However, Scholes, speaking on the 'The Good, The Bad and The Football' podcast, argued that the skipper's own displays on the pitch did not grant him the authority to be so vocal in the media after such a result.
Addressing the captain's remarks, Scholes was clinical in his response to the midfielder's complaints. "I'd be interested to know what (Fernandes) means by that," Scholes said. "What mistakes were they giving set-piece goals away? Especially when you perform the way he did as well, I think it's probably best to keep your mouth shut, because he didn't have his best performance either, and there was quite a few of them like that."
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Defensive standards under fire
The legendary midfielder wasn't the only former United star to express dismay at the current state of the squad's discipline and tactical awareness. Fellow club legend Wayne Rooney has launched a scathing attack on the club's defensive standards following their dismal 2-0 defeat to Hull City.
Scholes was particularly baffled by the actions of Harry Maguire during the opening goal for the Tigers. The veteran defender appeared to be caught in two minds, inadvertently impeding his own teammate, Noussair Mazraoui, which allowed Semi Ajayi to find the back of the net. "I think he's (Maguire) just lost his bearings or something, I don't know," Scholes commented. "I don't think he's looking at the players, he's looking at the ball, isn't he?"
Concerns over squad preparation
The criticism extended beyond the 90 minutes of football, reaching into the club's internal preparation and culture. When co-host Paddy McGuinness pointed out that Luke Shaw had suggested the team could have been better prepared for the fixture, Scholes reacted with visible disbelief.
"Shaw always says something," Scholes remarked, clearly unimpressed by the defender's public admission. "That's a slight on your staff, that's a slight on your manager. If one of your players was saying that, f***ing hell, you'd have him in Monday morning wouldn't you, 'What do you mean by that?'"
The legendary playmaker’s frustration highlights a perceived lack of accountability within the current setup, suggesting that such comments would never have been tolerated during the era of Sir Alex Ferguson.
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Fernandes reflects on familiar failings
Despite Scholes' desire for the captain to remain quiet, Fernandes claimed the Red Devils are repeating the same errors that plagued their previous campaign as Michael Carrick’s permanent tenure began in nightmare fashion.
The Portuguese star offered a detailed breakdown of the team's struggles in his post-match interview with TNT Sports. "Same mistakes as we did last season, every away game we give too much of the ball to them," he said. "In the first 20 minutes, the goalkeeper was the one with the most touches. We needed to press more, be more aggressive, and then again we need to work on set plays and not concede these types of goals."
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