Having officially joined Barcelona just one week ago, Jesus wasted no time in making his presence felt in Catalonia. The 29-year-old forward was named on the bench for the trip to Valencia, eventually entering the fray in the 80th minute as a replacement for Pedri. By the time Jesus stepped onto the pitch, Flick’s side were already cruising with a four-goal lead, allowing the new signing to enjoy a pressure-free introduction to life in La Liga.

The transition has been a whirlwind for the former Manchester City man, whose move was only finalised on transfer deadline day. Barcelona secured his services for a fee of €10m plus additional performance-related add-ons, handing him a three-year contract to lead the line. After the full-time whistle, Jesus could not hide his emotion regarding the milestone. Debuting in this jersey makes me so happy, he told club media.