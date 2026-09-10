Fined for THIS?! Liverpool star Alisson Becker hit with £8,000 fine after furious penalty outburst despite KMI ruling spot-kick was WRONG

Alisson has picked up an £8,000 fine for misconduct following a furious outburst in the wake of Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last month. The Brazilian international was unable to hide his anger as he left the pitch, leading to a confrontation with stadium equipment that did not go unnoticed by match officials or the governing body.

The FA released a detailed statement on Thursday confirming the punishment for the Reds' number one. The statement from the FA read: "Liverpool's Alisson Becker has been fined £8,000 for misconduct at the Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest on 29 August. It was alleged that the goalkeeper acted in an improper manner around the tunnel area after the final whistle. Alisson has subsequently accepted the charge against him and received the standard penalty."