Leroy Sane wants more! Former Manchester City winger unhappy at Galatasaray as Rafael Leao arrival increases competition for places

Galatasaray have started the 2026-27 season in imperious form, remaining unbeaten after a busy summer transfer window that saw manager Okan Buruk overhaul his squad. The Turkish giants have collected ten points from their opening four Super Lig matches. However, beneath the surface of this successful start, a major internal issue is brewing involving one of the club's highest earners.

According to reports from the Turkish newspaper Sabah, Sane has officially informed Galatasaray officials that he is unhappy with his current situation. The 30-year-old winger, who joined the club on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in July 2025, is said to be deeply dissatisfied with his reduced playing time.

Sane apparently does not view himself as an impact substitute and is struggling to accept a peripheral role in Buruk’s tactical plans as the club seeks to defend its domestic crown.