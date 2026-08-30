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'Outstanding job' - Thomas Muller praises Sebastian Hoeness amid potential Bayern Munich succession talk
Muller hails Hoeness for Stuttgart transformation
Muller has been vocal in his admiration for the work Hoeness is doing at VfB Stuttgart, describing his impact as nothing short of transformative. The veteran Bayern Munich star noted that Hoeness has brought a level of tactical clarity and stability that the club had desperately lacked for several years before his arrival.
Speaking about the managerial landscape in the Bundesliga, Muller highlighted the specific qualities that make Hoeness stand out among his peers. "I think Hoeness has done an outstanding job as coach at VfB. He sets a clear playing philosophy. You can see how passionate he is from A to Z, he’s continued to gain experience and has given the club the stability that Stuttgart had lacked for many years," he said to welt.de.
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Watching Martin Demichelis at RB Leipzig
Beyond his praise for Hoeness, Muller also revealed that he is keeping a close eye on Demichelis following the Argentine's move to RB Leipzig. Having shared a dressing room with Demichelis during their playing days at Bayern, Muller finds the transition of his former teammate into a high-profile Bundesliga coaching role to be a fascinating narrative.
The veteran playmaker admitted that personal history plays a role in his interest in the Leipzig project this season. "About Demichelis. Because I still remember him as a teammate at Bayern. The fact that he’s now in Leipzig makes it an exciting project, which I’ll be watching closely from afar," Muller noted.
Stuttgart as Champions League contenders
Looking ahead to the rest of the domestic campaign, Muller offered his predictions on which sides will challenge for the top spots in the Bundesliga table. He remains convinced that Stuttgart’s recent success is not a fluke and that they have the tactical foundation to remain in the hunt for European football.
Muller was bullish about Stuttgart's prospects while expressing doubt about other traditional German powerhouses. "VfB will continue to be a contender when it comes to Champions League spots. With Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, I’m a bit more skeptical," he added.
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The future of the Bayern dugout
Muller’s intervention comes at a sensitive time, as the shadow of potential coaching changes always looms large over the Allianz Arena. By publicly backing a coach with the Hoeness surname - so synonymous with Bayern’s historical success - Muller has inadvertently added fuel to the fire regarding future succession plans. Hoeness, who previously managed Bayern’s reserve team to a 3. Liga title, is widely seen as a coach with the "Bayern DNA" necessary to lead the club.
For now, the focus remains on the current season, but Muller’s endorsements provide a clear indication of which tactical minds are earning the respect of the game's most senior players. Whether it is the tactical philosophy of Hoeness or the exciting project led by Demichelis, the veteran forward is clearly preparing for a future where his former colleagues and rivals take center stage in the dugout.
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