From hero to hero! David Raya saves Sunderland penalty before Bruno Guimaraes produces stunning Arsenal winner just 121 seconds later

In a contest that hung in the balance for nearly an hour, the game exploded into life during a chaotic two-minute window in the second half. Sunderland were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead when referee John Brooks adjudged that Ezri Konsa had crossed the line while grappling with Dan Ballard at a set piece.

However, Enzo Le Fee saw his effort thwarted by a magnificent stop from Raya, who dived low to his left to tip the ball onto the post. Remarkably, statistics show there was just 121 seconds between Raya's penalty save from Enzo Le Fée (55:40) and Bruno Guimarães' goal for Arsenal (57:41).

The Brazilian midfielder, who had been introduced as a half-time substitute, silenced the Stadium of Light crowd with a moment of individual brilliance shortly after the restart. Receiving a pass from Declan Rice outside the area, the former Newcastle captain unleashed a ferocious strike that clipped the underside of the bar before settling in the net.

Bukayo Saka refused to let the game finish with just one goal, adding Arsenal's second from the penalty spot in the sixth minute of stoppage time after winning the spot-kick himself. The late strike ensured the Gunners maintained their perfect start, with four wins from their opening four games as they continue their bid to retain the Premier League title.