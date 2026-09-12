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From hero to hero! David Raya saves Sunderland penalty before Bruno Guimaraes produces stunning Arsenal winner just 121 seconds later
Raya and Guimaraes provide the spark
In a contest that hung in the balance for nearly an hour, the game exploded into life during a chaotic two-minute window in the second half. Sunderland were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead when referee John Brooks adjudged that Ezri Konsa had crossed the line while grappling with Dan Ballard at a set piece.
However, Enzo Le Fee saw his effort thwarted by a magnificent stop from Raya, who dived low to his left to tip the ball onto the post. Remarkably, statistics show there was just 121 seconds between Raya's penalty save from Enzo Le Fée (55:40) and Bruno Guimarães' goal for Arsenal (57:41).
The Brazilian midfielder, who had been introduced as a half-time substitute, silenced the Stadium of Light crowd with a moment of individual brilliance shortly after the restart. Receiving a pass from Declan Rice outside the area, the former Newcastle captain unleashed a ferocious strike that clipped the underside of the bar before settling in the net.
Bukayo Saka refused to let the game finish with just one goal, adding Arsenal's second from the penalty spot in the sixth minute of stoppage time after winning the spot-kick himself. The late strike ensured the Gunners maintained their perfect start, with four wins from their opening four games as they continue their bid to retain the Premier League title.
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The importance of Raya's focus
While the goalscorers often take the headlines, Raya’s role in Arsenal’s defensive solidity cannot be overstated. His save from Le Fee was a testament to his preparation and reflexes, cementing his status as one of the league's top performers. The data highlights his unique contribution this term, as Raya is the only goalkeeper to save a penalty in the Premier League this season.
Raya’s performance was not limited to the penalty heroics, as he was forced into action again late in the game to deny Nordi Mukiele. The goalkeeper reacted quickly to a stabbed effort toward the bottom corner, clawing the ball away before a sea of Sunderland attackers could pounce on the rebound. This latest shutout marks his third clean sheet in four league outings, highlighting why he remains the frontrunner in the quest for a fourth successive Golden Glove.
Squad depth proves decisive for Arteta
Arsenal's recruitment strategy and squad management were on full display in the North East, with the bench once again providing the necessary impetus to break a deadlock. The decision to bring on Guimaraes at the break changed the complexion of the midfield battle, offering a more aggressive attacking profile than the starting trio.
The Brazilian’s ability to drive forward and find the top corner provided the breakthrough that Arsenal’s starting attackers had struggled to find during a cagey first half dominated by Sunderland’s disciplined defensive shape.
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What A Goal!
Reflecting on the whirlwind sequence after the final whistle, Raya was quick to praise his teammate's contribution to the victory. Speaking to the media, The Spanish goalkeeper noted the importance of the strike, saying: "What a goal, and especially the time that he scored" as the pair celebrated another three points.
Guimaraes’ arrival in North London has provided the Gunners with a different midfield profile, one capable of driving the team forward and producing match-winning moments when the established starters are finding it difficult to break through a stubborn low block.
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