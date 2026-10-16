Is this the future of football? Referee stuns fans by replacing traditional cards with electronic device during competitive match in Uruguay

The traditional aesthetic of football officiating faced a direct challenge this week as Uruguay became the testing ground for a potential global shift in refereeing. During a Copa AUF Uruguay round of 16 encounter between Nacional and Rentistas on October 15, referee Eduardo Varela made history by eschewing the classic yellow and red cardboard cards in favour of a handheld electronic device.

The spectacle at the Gran Parque Central in Montevideo saw the first-ever digital caution issued in the 12th minute when Rentistas player Juan Pablo Plada was booked for a challenge on Maxi Silvera.

Developed in a collaborative effort between the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) and a private technology firm, the device is designed to function as a comprehensive digital hub for match management.