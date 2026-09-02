'He deserves the crown!' - La Liga president Javier Tebas picks Barcelona star Rodri for Ballon d’Or after stunning World Cup campaign

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with several of the world’s biggest stars in contention for the prestigious individual prize. Unlike 2024, when the battle was largely between Rodri and Vinicius Jr., or 2025, when Ousmane Dembele emerged as the clear favourite, this year’s race appears far more open.

However, La Liga president Tebas has no doubts about who deserves to claim the award, backing Barcelona midfielder Rodri to win his second Ballon d’Or. For Tebas, Rodri’s outstanding performances at the World Cup outweigh his limited involvement at club level and make him the deserving winner of this year’s award.