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'Very obsessed!' - Arsenal star reveals Mikel Arteta’s driving force as Arsenal make flying start to title defence
Arteta’s relentless pursuit of perfection
Arsenal have enjoyed a flawless start to their Premier League title defence, and summer signing Guimaraes believes the credit lies with Arteta’s uncompromising standards. Guimaraes, who arrived in a £75m deal from Newcastle, has been struck by the intensity of the environment created by his new manager.
Reflecting on his early interactions with the Spaniard, Guimaraes revealed that the message of constant evolution was clear from day one. "I’m very happy to be able to train five or six times with the team. It’s great to be able to work with such a strong, impressive team," Guimaraes said to Daily Mail.
"They’re strong physically, strong in defence, strong in attack. It seems that this season they’re playing better than last season. I think that’s the goal, to improve every year. That’s the message that Arteta wants to pass on to us."
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Overcoming early injury setbacks
While Arsenal have been flying on the pitch, Guimaraes has endured a somewhat frustrating start as he manages his workload. The Brazilian has been struggling with a persistent groin issue that forced him to watch much of the early season from the sidelines. He was restricted to a substitute appearance against Aston Villa and remained an unused sub during the recent 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.
The 28-year-old’s absence has been managed carefully by Arteta, who is wary of rushing his marquee midfield signing back too soon. The competition for places in the Arsenal engine room remains fierce, but Guimaraes is expected to be a vital component of the team as they look to fight on multiple fronts.
Raya hails the champion’s mentality
It isn't just the new arrivals who are feeling the impact of Arsenal's recent success; established stars like David Raya believe the club has reached a new level of maturity. Following the victory over Chelsea, the Spanish goalkeeper spoke about the psychological shift that occurs after winning major silverware.
"Of course, winning the league after that many years and after those years that you are so close, it gives you that relief and it gives you that extra confidence," Raya explained. "Coming from the three games, especially the Community Shield win against (Manchester) City, the way we played, that gives you extra motivation and extra confidence to play the way we want to play."
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Maintaining momentum for the road ahead
Arsenal's ability to grind out results even when not at their free-flowing best has been a hallmark of their early-season form. The win against Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea was a case in point, as they recovered from an early deficit to secure all three points.
With the perfect start to their title defence intact, the focus now shifts to the Champions League, where the Gunners will be looking to translate their domestic dominance onto the continental stage.The Gunners travel to face Napoli in their opening Champions League group stage fixture this Wednesday night.
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